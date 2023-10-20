On a key third-and-6 early in the game, Roland-Wallace is lined up in man coverage on tight end Mitchell Evans, the Irish’s leading pass-catcher. Evans is the lone receiver on the backside of the formation, making this a tough, two-way-go assignment for Roland-Wallace to handle.

At the snap, he does an excellent job of remaining patient and keeping himself square to Evans as the tight end tries to bait him in one direction at the release. As Evans gets into the stem of his route, the cornerback chooses the perfect moment to initiate his jam right at 3 yards off the line, stopping the big pass-catcher from building momentum before he works into his break. As they continue to hand fight at the top of the route, Evans uses his right arm to throw a savvy push-off on his in cut, creating instant separation and giving Sam Hartman a clear window at which to fire the ball.

At first it looks like it’s going to be a simple catch, but watch the precision with which Roland-Wallace breaks and closes on the pass-catcher as the ball comes in. His focus here is impeccable, tracking the ball into Evans’ hands perfectly as he arrives and punches straight through the football to jar it loose for an incompletion. The ball skills and focus needed to make a play like that can’t be overstated; a vast majority of defensive backs would have given up the catch on this play as soon as the separation had been created on the route.

On a critical third-and-medium, the senior knows that finding a way to make a play on this ball is essential and he sells out to make it happen. That physicality at the catch point is one of Roland Wallace’s most inspiring traits, and he’d go on to show it off a few more times in this game.