As a body of work, the Trojans’ defensive showing against Colorado was a poor one.

By the final whistle they’d given up 41 points to the Buffaloes, along with whopping totals of 371 passing yards and 193 rushing yards respectively. Soberingly, those 564 yards given up from scrimmage were the most allowed by the Trojans defense since Lincoln Riley took over the program.

However, the Trojans did not come out and play four quarters of bad defensive football as the final stat lines might indicate. In fact, USC came into this game with a very strong gameplan, designed well to account for Colorado’s particular strengths and weaknesses. Knowing that the Buffs would have to be reliant on the short passing game in order to generate yardage thanks to the poor matchup between their offensive line and the USC defensive front, the Trojans schemed accordingly.

USC’s defense on Saturday was designed to counter a gameplan built on screens, swings and other routes into the flat, and that’s exactly what they were faced with in the early going. Rewatching the film, it struck me just how well the team handled those situations through the first half. For the most part, the defense collectively did a very good job of rallying to the football to force stops short of the sticks and minimize yardage gained. Colorado’s offense was largely incapable of sustaining drives, stuck dinking and dunking as the Trojans forced them into one punt after another.

However, lapses began to pile up as halftime approached, mostly in the form of missed tackles and blown assignments. After a strong defensive start to the second half, things started to fall apart late in the third quarter as effective scheming and a handful of good personnel decisions on Colorado’s part allowed the Buffs to really begin putting pressure on USC’s defense. From that point on, the defense cracked, and poor execution across the board allowed the floodgates to open.

Colorado went on to score 27 points in the final 21 minutes of the game, almost completing the comeback before a failed onside kick helped USC close out a 48-41 win after having led 34-7 at one point.

Criticism of USC’s defense following that late-game collapse has dominated all discussions concerning the team -- and rightfully so.

This game, especially in the second half, offered a microcosm of all the issues that have persistently plagued Alex Grinch's defense since last season. In order to get a better feel for what exactly went wrong I combed through every defensive snap of the game for the Trojans.

I was surprised upon rewatching to see how well the defense actually played for a majority of its snaps -- even for long stretches in the second half. The structure of how Grinch approached this game really was well-thought out, and the fruits of that were evident for much of the day. If you don’t believe me, watch this clipping of every single drop-back or run Shedeur Sanders made on the day.