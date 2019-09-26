On a USC defense that has been plagued by tackling woes all season, sophomore safety Talanoa Hufanga has been the shining exception.

He tied for the team lead with 14 tackles last Friday night in a 30-23 win over then-No. 10 Utah and he leads the Trojans overall this season with 42 tackles.

"Probably in my 10 years here I don't know if I've seen a better game by a safety than Talanoa Hufanga had in that game," coach Clay Helton said. "I thought he just was all over the field."

Which makes it significant loss when he's off the field entirely, which will be the case this week as No. 21 USC visits No. 17 Washington on Saturday. Hufanga has been in the concussion protocol while also dealing with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder.



"He's a guy that's a playmaker. You try to use him up around the line of scrimmage, you try to use him in coverage. He's really playing well and he's getting better the more he's out there," defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast said. "So not only is it hurting us as a team defensively, but when he's not out there he's not gaining valuable reps himself. So it hurts in all areas."

In this week's edition of the USC Film Room, we take a closer look at the impact Hufanga makes for this defense -- with examples from his performance vs. the Utes -- and what his loss really means this week for the Trojans.