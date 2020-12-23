TrojanSports - USC Film Room with Max Browne: Diagnosing Kedon Slovis' 3 INTs vs. Oregon

Every week this football season, former USC quarterback and resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne has taken subscribers into the film room, breaking out the whiteboard to explain why key moments in the games happened as they did.

This week, Browne diagnoses what went wrong on QB Kedon Slovis' 3 interceptions in the 31-24 Pac-12 championship game loss to Oregon last Friday.

Browne goes in-depth on each play, what each route was designed to do, how Slovis' reads should have progressed, what the Oregon defense did to disrupt that sequence and why the end result was what it was.

So stop on in the USC Film Room and learn a little something from our analyst.