USC finds its kicker with addition of UNLV transfer Caden Chittenden

USC has landed one of the more productive kickers in college football to fill its need at the position with the addition of UNLV transfer Caden Chittenden, TrojanSports.com has confirmed.

The news was reported by 247Sports's Matt Zenitz and On3's Pete Nakos.

Chittenden made 26 of 33 field goals as a true freshman this season, which was the second-most made field goals nationally. He had a long of 52 yards, though he was just 1 of 4 on field goals of 50-plus yards, but he was consistent otherwise while making 86.2 percent of his kicks inside of 50 yards and 55 of 56 extra point attempts. He also had 58 touchbacks on 87 kickoff attempts.

Chittenden, who is from Las Vegas, was named first-team All-Mountain West and the Mountain West Freshman of the Year. He was the highest-scoring placekicker in college football with 133 points, which was sixth nationally among players at all positions.

USC had a need at kicker with Michael Lantz out of eligibility following his lone season with the Trojans, in which he made 14 of 20 field goal attempts.

In addition to Lantz moving on, former Trojans starter Denis Lynch (who lost the job to Lantz this year) entered the transfer portal.

He is USC's fifth transfer addition, following CB DJ Harvey (SJSU), RB Eli Sanders (New Mexico), DT Keeshawn Silver (Kentucky) and DT Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia).