Two days after seeing its College Football Playoff dreams dashed by an injury to star quarterback Caleb Williams and a deflating 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, the Trojans can officially turn the focus forward again.

USC (11-2), which finished No. 10 in the final CFP rankings, was selected to play in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. in Dallas, Texas, against No. 16 Tulane (11-2).

It marks the Trojans first bowl game since 2019 and first marquee bowl game since losing to Ohio State in the 2017 Cotton Bowl.

Coach Lincoln Riley will take part in a Zoom press conference at 2:20 p.m. PT to talk about the bowl matchup and discuss the status of Williams, who "popped" his hamstring in the first quarter Friday night.

After that loss, Riley maintained perspective on the Trojans' successful season, jumping from 4-8 last year to 11 wins in Riley's first season.

"Obviously, there's a much bigger picture and outlook here of the progress that's been made in the last 12 months. So we're not going to walk around like this is some funeral," Riley said. "We've made great progress to be in this moment. We expected to win tonight, we didn't get it done. That changes nothing in terms of the direction and trajectory of this program."

Tulane won the AAC championship game Saturday with a 45-28 win over UCF to continue its best season since 1998. This is the program's first major bowl game since 1940.

The Green Wave, in their seventh season under coach Willie Fritz, was just 2-10 last season, so this matchup pits two of the programs with the biggest 2022 turnarounds against each other.

Tulane beat Big 12 champion Kansas State 17-10 on the road early in the season, while its two losses came to Southern Miss (27-24) and in the first meeting with UCF (38-31) in the regular season.

The Green Wave is led by running back Tyjae Spears, who has rushed for 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry, while quarterback Michael Pratt has passed for 2,775 yards, 25 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while also rushing for 395 yards and 10 scores.

USC and Tulane have met only three times ever -- way back in 1932 (a Rose Bowl win for the Trojans), 1942 (Tulane win in Los Angeles) and 1946 (USC win in New Orleans).