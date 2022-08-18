USC five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports

USC five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson already had the college football world buzzing about his future, as Texas A&M makes a strong push to try to sway the elite talent away from the Trojans.

Well, a new element to the equation was added Thursday when Nelson signed with Klutch Sports to represent him on NIL opportunities.

Nelson, who begins his senior season with Los Alamitos High School on Friday night, already signed a big NIL deal in June with The h.wood Group, a Los Angeles-based global hospitality firm, for which he has promoted SLAB, a Texas-style BBQ restaurant.

Whether signing with Klutch increases Nelson's chances of staying committed to USC or rather boosts his likelihood to pursue lucrative NIL deals by heading to Texas A&M remains a matter of debate.

Nelson has not done any interviews since taking an unofficial visit to Texas A&M at the end of July. For what it's worth, one of the official tweets from Klutch shows Nelson standing in front of an image of himself wearing a USC jersey.