The news of of Perlotte's flip to USC comes just days after the 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker made the trek to LA for a summer unofficial visit. Though he had been committed to the in-state Bulldogs since his sophomore year, Perlotte had been entertaining other options as of late.

USC has been in need of some positive news out of Georgia this summer, and it came by way of a flipped commitment Tuesday. Rivals250 linebacker Jadon Perlotte has decided he will head across the country to play for the Trojans over staying home to play for the Bulldogs, who he had been committed to since late in 2022.

He took official visits to both Alabama and Tennessee earlier in the summer leaving the door open for other programs to make a move.

USC did just that and now has the four-star prospect from Buford locked in as its latest commitment. The Trojans now have commitments from 15 prospects in the 2025 class, and the addition of Perlotte has moved USC up to No. 18 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.



He is the third commitment of the month for the Trojans alongside Texas receiver Tanook Hines and local Santa Margarita offensive lineman Elijah Vaikona.

As you would expect for one time top-40 prospect like Perlotte, he holds offers from top programs across the country including Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M among many others.

Linebacker has been a tricky position for USC in the current cycle. The Trojans missed out on some of their top priorities earlier on the process, including local recruit Noah Mikhail, so adding a pledge from Perlotte helps the Trojans gain some traction at the position.

He joins versatile San Clemente High prospect Matai Tagoa'i as the two linebackers in the class for new position coach Matt Entz.

MaxPreps credited the new USC commit with 55 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and an interception during his junior season at Buford.

Perlotte represents the third commitment from a Georgia-based recruit in the cycle for the Trojans, which lost a pair of previous commits from the state earlier in the summer.