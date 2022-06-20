USC flips coveted OL prospect Amos Talalele's commitment from Cal

After it initially looked uncertain they would get him back on campus, Talalele indeed followed through with his planned official visit this past weekend and a day later announces his change of plans with a commitment to the Trojans.

Just a couple weeks ago after his first official visit of the month, three-star OL/DL prospect Amos Talalele announced his commitment to Cal.

"This was the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Talalele said in his tweet announcing the decision. "I will be decommitting from Cal. I went out to USC and decided my heart is in LA. I am committed to USC."

A versatile two-way lineman who saw his stock soar this spring, Talalele had committed to Cal as a defensive tackle but will be coming into USC as an offensive lineman.

Both schools were among his first offers and had been recruiting him consistently through the spring and early summer.

Talalele is USC's second OL commit in this class, following three-star Tobias Raymond, who announced his decision last week.

Overall, he's the 10th commit for USC in the 2023 cycle and the first to come from the Trojans' massive recruiting weekend, which featured 24 official visitors the last few days (including a handful of prospects already committed to the Trojans).

The official USC football Twitter account had tweeted out four "Fight On" emojis, meaning there is more to come.

"USC has been great. They've talked to me consistently. [OL coach Josh] Henson, Lenny [Vandermade], Lincoln Riley is hitting me up sometimes. USC, they have great coaches, it's a great school. They kind of have everything you'd want, and they look like they have a big future ahead of them too with the new coaching staff," Talalele told TrojanSports.com last month.

"I think one thing that surprised me was how well me and Coach Henson connected. Literally every time we talk, we can like talk for an hour, hour and a half every time. It's crazy, we connected a lot. Very humble guy, not cocky at all. Just straight up with you, likes to laugh, he's funny. Everything's good. ... He's just a great talker and he's a great person."