USC flips four-star 2025 safety Kendarius Reddick from UCF

Matt Moreno • TrojanSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattRMoreno
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Recruiting has changed quite a bit in recent years, and flips are becoming just as common as commitments these days. It behooves programs to continue working on building relationships with prospects even if they have already given their pledge to another program.

USC continued to make a push for four-star safety Kendarius Reddick this summer, and Monday he announced his flip from Central Florida to the Trojans.

The 6-foot- recruit from Thomasville, Georgia (Thomas County Central HS) is the fourth 2025 prospect from the Peach State to commit to USC alongside quarterback Julian Lewis (Carrollton), linebacker Jadon Perlotte (Buford) and fellow defensive back Shamar Arnoux (Carrollton).

Reddick had been committed to the Knights since flipping his pledge from Auburn back in February. He committed to the Tigers in October as a junior. Despite his previous commitments, the 24th-ranked prospect from Georgia and the 24th-rated safety in the class opted to entertain his options and take visits throughout the offseason.

He was part of a group of visitors that made its away to Los Angeles for an official visit with the Trojans in late June giving him something to think about this summer as he evaluated all the schools on his list.

USC emerged as the top competitor to pull him away from UCF ahead of Monday's decision.

Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kentucky were some of the other programs that offered the senior.

The Trojans now have 17 commitments in the 2025 class and have moved up to No. 13 in the current Rivals team recruiting rankings. That is also good enough to move USC into the fourth spot among teams in the Big Ten.

Reddick is the third defensive back to join the Trojans' class alongside cornerbacks Arnoux and Trestin Castro.

Defensive backs coach Doug Belk led USC's pursuit of Reddick after offering the four-star prospect in January.

The new USC commit finished his junior season with 63 tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, to go with 2 sacks and 4 interceptions.

