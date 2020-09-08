TrojanSports - USC football cleared to resume workouts

USC announced its football and men's water polo teams have been cleared to resume workouts, which were paused back on Aug. 26 as nine athletes across those two teams tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been no positive results through three rounds of testing over the last 11 days among athletes working out on campus.

Per the last overall update on Friday, USC has reported 17 total positive results from 1,352 overall tests conducted since mid-June on athletes across six sports who have been back on campus working out.