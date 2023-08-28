Click the image to take advantage of this special offer!

Tahj Washington didn't know until afterward just how incredible his 76-yard touchdown reception from Caleb Williams was Saturday. "I just seen it. That was crazy. That was crazy," Washington said after the game. All he saw was another near perfect throw from Williams on a deep shot downfield that allowed Washington to haul it in and jet into the end zone for the longest touchdown on both players' collegiate careers. What he didn't see was Williams drop the snap, briefly collide with running back Austin Jones and yet still have the focus and poise to corral the loose ball and in less than two seconds uncork the high-arching pass from his back foot with a charging defender right in his face. "Shoot, he's special. We've seen it. We've seen everything," Washington said of Williams. "Especially in practice, he does crazier stuff, so it's just another play and another testament to who he is and how special he is."

That 76-yard strike broke a tie score in the second quarter as the Trojans started to assert some control over the game for the first time. Washington would finish with 2 catches for a team-high 85 yards in the game and certainly deserves his share of the credit on that long touchdown connection as well. "I was just on my route, and once the ball was in the air I was just like 'Make a play,'" he recalled. "I heard the crowd, though, at the top of it. I was like, what's going on? [Kept] running my route, the ball was up there and then I just made a play after that." USC's wide receiver group is even deeper than last year. On Saturday, 11 different receivers/tight ends hauled in receptions. The rotation won't always be that deep -- coach Lincoln Riley wanted to get an extended look at the team's talented freshmen in the opener -- but the competition for targets will be a storyline all year. Nonetheless, Washington showed last fall that he should never be overlooked. USC brought in four wide receiver transfers last season and Washington played a limited role early on with just 13 catches through 6 games (including two games with 0 catches). But by the end of the season, he was second on the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (785) and receiving touchdowns (6). So even with the addition of high-profile transfer Dorian Singer, even with Brenden Rice and Mario Williams expected to have bigger seasons than a year ago, even with a loaded freshmen class and a lot of competition at the slot positions especially, Washington will likely continue to find a way to be a consistent factor for the Trojans. "It worked out good, keeps everybody fresh and keeps everybody on their toes. It's hard to gameplan for that," Washington said of the wide receiver rotation.

Caleb being Caleb

That long touchdown to Washington was part of a highly-efficient day for Williams, who completed 18 of 25 passes for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns before giving way to backup Miller Moss in the fourth quarter. But the performance was even more impressive than those numbers. Of those seven incompletions, two were intentional throwaways out of bounds while under pressure or with no open receivers, two were drops by Kyron Hudson on a quick screen and a perfectly-placed deep ball off his hands, one went right through Mario Williams' hands on a routine short throw, one was low and incomplete to MarShawn Lloyd and the other was incomplete down the seam to freshman Duce Robinson inside the red zone, after which Williams reacted as if there was a miscommunication with the receiver. The point being -- aside from the forced throwaways, there only two misses that weren't right where they were supposed to be in an ideal spot for the intended target, and only Williams and Robinson know what happened on one of them. It was Williams' sixth game as a Trojan with at least 4 TD passes, and that 76-yard touchdown was the longest for USC since Kedon Slovis' 95-yard touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Arizona State in 2019. "Walking off the field, there's definitely a frustration that ... in the first half there was a lot of, it just felt like we weren't hitting on certain [cylinders] and things like that that we're going to hit on here soon," Wiliams said. "I spoke to a bunch of leaders in game right after coach took me out, and the message was, 'We've got a special team.' But the second part of the message was 'We've got a long way to go and a lot to get better at.'"

