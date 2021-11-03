USC Football Notes: Chris Thompson Jr. emerges, insight on Isaiah Pola-Mao
No player on USC's defense has seen his role grow more over the last two weeks than sophomore defensive back Chris Thompson Jr., who has averaged 20 snaps those last two games while filling a very ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news