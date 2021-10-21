USC Football Notes: Donte Williams still coy on Jaxson Dart's availability

There's no reason to think anyone other than third-year starting quarterback Kedon Slovis will be taking the first snaps for USC on Saturday at Notre Dame, and yet interim coach Donte Williams declined to confirm that Thursday morning.

In his final media session before the Trojans travel to South Bend, Ind., Williams remained coy as to the availability of freshman QB Jaxson Dart and how Dart would factor in if he was cleared for action.

"Jaxson Dart is still day-to-day, and like I said, we'll do the best thing possible to put ourself in position to win a football game. So if that is Jaxson all of a sudden starting the football game last second, if that is Jaxson coming in the second, third series of the game, then so be it," Williams said on a Zoom call with reporters. "We'll do what's necessary to win the football game as long as his health is first."

Bear in mind that Williams has been consistently unrevealing (if not outright misleading) about injury matters, especially when it comes to his QB. He was still publicly calling Dart day-to-day after he had his minor knee surgery for a torn meniscus a month ago before the severity of the injury came to light, so it's probably best not to read too much into the comments.

But it's an interesting tact to continue to suggest Slovis could be replaced at any moment.

Dart took second-team reps against the scout team the latter half of practice Tuesday, but he was not seen taking any first-team reps in the portions of practice Tuesday and Wednesday open to reporters.

But could he be the second-team QB this week? That's the real question, and again, there was no clear answer Thursday.

"I mean, he hasn't been cleared yet, so once he's cleared then we'll take the next steps forward," Williams said.

As for Slovis, he's combined for 677 passing yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception over the last two games, albeit a number of the stats in the lopsided loss to Utah came late after the game was already out of reach.

He has one career start at Notre Dame, coming back in his freshman year in 2019 when he completed 24 of 35 passes for 255 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INT in a 30-27 loss.

"It's obviously a big game, it's Notre Dame, it's a rivalry -- it's our biggest rival and we obviously haven't won there in a while," Slovis said this week. "But I think the biggest thing is, I remember as a freshman we go out there and at halftime I think [we were down] 20-3 and you can't start off a game like that and expect to win. I know a lot of those guys, probably myself included and I remember Drake [London] kind of saying, 'Man, that was a big environment -- I kind of got caught up in the lights.' You can't let that happen. ...

"It's not the same team or same defense, but I think just the confidence of knowing you can go in there and have success, obviously I'm excited to play there. ... We just have to bring what we bring here in practice onto the game field."