USC Football Notes: Donte Williams talks QBs, WR picture, DL depth vs. ASU
With a lot of opinions and scrutiny levied on how USC interim head coach Donte Williams handled the Trojans' QB rotation last week -- mainly on how it was communicated within the team and QB room -...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news