USC Football Notes: Final thoughts from Donte Williams ahead of Oregon St.

There wasn't actually any expectation of a clear update regarding the status of freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart, but the question was going to be asked nonetheless Thursday morning as USC interim coach Donte Williams joined reporters on Zoom for his final media availability before the Oregon State game.

"To answer the question, I know everybody wants to ask about our quarterback situation. There's no new updates right there. We'll all find out on Saturday at the game," Williams said.

Dart, who took a shot to his knee in the second quarter Saturday but stayed in to finish the game and pass for 391 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs, was not even at practice Tuesday or Wednesday, as veteran starter Kedon Slovis took the first-team reps and freshman Miller Moss the second-team snaps.

While Williams initially acknowledged on Trojans Live on Monday that Dart got "dinged up," was day-to-day and that he was going to be held out to protect him "from himself a little bit," since then all comments about Dart have been beyond vague, like on Tuesday when the coach said: "He just wasn't here today right now so he's dealing with a couple things."

So on Thursday, Williams was asked about the psychology of treating the situation with such mystery, be it gamesmanship or what not.

"It's not really mystery," Williams said. "Like I said, we just make sure we protect Jaxson from Jaxson. That's with anybody on our team. So right now, we have Kedon and Miller that practiced yesterday and I'm happy to talk about those guys and we'll see the quarterback situation on Saturday in the game."

If one can take from the developments of the week that Slovis is the expected starter, he is a very intriguing storyline Saturday vs Oregon State.

In his third season as USC's starting QB, a highly-productive All-Pac-12 first-team honoree, Slovis was knocked out of the game on the first series last week with a neck injury after being sacked, and Dart's subsequent breakout performance suddenly spurred talk of the need for an in-season quarterback competition.

Even from Williams himself.

Asked about it Tuesday, Slovis didn't engage on how he's processed all that mentally, but needless to say there will be a lot of scrutiny and a lot riding on his performance Saturday ... assuming he is indeed the quarterback.

"You know what, I see somebody that came to practice and they came hungry as far as they battled back from something that's an injury from the previous game that probably was a targeting that I should have picked up on a little sooner and he bounced back from that and he came out to practice and he was throwing that ball around, taking shots downfield," Williams said. "He already has command of the offense, and a lot of guys in this locker room including myself believe in him. He's won a lot of football games here and he's played and saw a lot of different defenses.

"I saw somebody who's coming back that's just resumed their role where they normally are, which is the starting quarterback. And so far this week he's been able to do that. He's been working with the 1s and the second group, so I look for really good things from him this coming game."