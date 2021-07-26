USC Football Notes: Freshmen jersey numbers, roster updates, size changes
A day ahead of Pac-12 Media Day, USC released its official 2021 roster, media guide and preseason notes.
While some of the freshman jersey numbers were already known, the rest were revealed along with those of the summer transfer additions.
Also, we compared the heights and weights from the spring roster to this summer roster and found some significant changes for several players.
Our full roster breakdown:
Jersey numbers, heights and weights for freshmen and transfer additions ...
With a large chunk of USC's 2021 recruiting class arriving ahead of spring practice, many of the numbers were already known for the newcomers. But here are the official jersey numbers for the summer arrivals, including transfers.
0 -- freshman DE Korey Foreman (6-5, 265)
2 -- freshman CB Ceyair Wright (6-2, 180)
8 -- freshman TE Michael Trigg (6-4, 245)
9 -- freshman OLB Raesjon Davis (6-1, 215)
10 -- freshman WR Kyron Ware-Hudson (6-2, 215)
14 -- freshman WR Joseph Manjack (6-3, 205)
16 -- freshman CB Prophet Brown (6-0, 185)
16 -- transfer WR Tahj Washington (5-11, 175)
19 -- transfer TE Malcolm Epps (6-6, 245)
19 -- freshman NK Jaylin Smith (5-11, 180)
22 -- transfer RB Darwin Barlow (5-11, 205)
29 -- preferred walk-on QB transfer Brendan Costello (6-0, 195)
30 -- transfer S Chris Thompson Jr. (6-1, 210)
46 -- preferred walk-on K Denis Lynch (5-8, 185)
60 -- freshman OG Maximus Gibbs (6-7, 390)
75 -- freshman OT Ty Buchanan (6-6, 285)
76 -- freshman OT Mason Murphy (6-6, 315)
82 -- transfer WR Jake Smith (6-0, 200)
90 -- freshman DE Colin Mobley (6-4, 275)
Number changes ...
Here are the returning players who have changed jersey numbers since the spring ...
1 -- NK Greg Johnson (previously No. 9)
6 -- RB Vavae Malepeai (previously No. 29)
7 -- QB Miller Moss (previously No. 6)
23 -- CB Joshua Jackson Jr. (previously No. 6)
30 -- QB Mo Hasan (previously No. 10)
35 -- ILB Kaulana Makaula (previously No. 23)
51 -- OT Casey Collier (previously No. 69)
95 -- DT Maninoa Tufono (previously No. 45)
No longer on roster ...
The following are players who appeared on the spring roster but are no longer on the official roster released Monday. This does not include the known transfer departures: Jay Toia, Caleb Tremblay, Stephen Carr and Munir McClain.
-OL Bernard Schirmer
-Walk-on OLB Bryce Matthews
-Walk-on P Michael Shahidi
Changes in height/weight for returning players ...
Most notable changes:
-DT Maninoa Tufono (6-3, 290) -- up 45 pounds
-DL De'jon Benton (6-2, 270) -- down 30 pounds ... was listed at 6-3, 300 in spring
-DE Tuli Tuipulotu (6-4, 290) -- up 25 pounds ... was listed at 6-3, 265 in spring
-LB Julien Simon (6-2, 240) -- up 20 pounds
-RB Brandon Campbell (5-11, 210) -- up 15 pounds
-DL Nick Figueroa (6-5, 275) -- up 15 pounds
-QB Kedon Slovis (6-3, 205) -- down 10 pounds
-ILB Raymond Scott (6-2, 235) -- up 15 pounds
-S Xamarion Gordon (6-2, 205) -- up 15 pounds
-ILB Tuasivi Nomura (6-1, 240) -- up 15 pounds
-OL Andres Dewerk (6-7, 310) -- up 15 pounds
-C Andrew Milek (6-5, 305) -- up 15 pounds
-TE Lake McRee (6-4, 235) -- up 15 pounds ... was listed at 6-5, 220 in spring
-ILB Solomon Tuliaupupu (6-3, 225) -- down 15 pounds
Other changes:
-WR Gary Bryant (5-11, 180) -- up 10 pounds from spring roster listing
-QB Jaxson Dart (6-2, 215) -- was listed at 6-3, 210 in spring
-CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6-2, 200) -- up 5 pounds
-S Chase Williams (6-2, 200) -- up 5 pounds
-QB Miller Moss (6-2, 205) -- up 5 pounds
-WR Michael Jackson III (6-0, 190) -- down 10 pounds
-S Anthony Beavers (6-1, 200) -- was listed at 6-2, 195 in spring
-Walk-on ILB Micah Croom (6-1, 225) -- up 15 pounds
-TE Jude Wolfe (6-6, 245) -- was listed at 6-5, 250 in spring
-CB Dorian Hewett (6-0, 180) -- down 5 pounds
-CB Joshua Jackson Jr. (6-1, 195) -- up 10 pounds
-P Ben Griffiths (6-7, 240) -- was listed at 6-5, 245 in spring
-S Briton Allen (6-0, 195) -- up 10 pounds
-RB Quincy Jountti (5-11, 210) -- down 5 pounds
-S Calen Bullock (6-3, 180) -- was listed at 6-2, 175 in spring
-RB Keaontay Ingram (6-0, 215) -- down 5 pounds
-QB Mo Hasan (6-3, 200) -- down 5 pounds
-ILB Kaulana Makaula (6-3, 220) -- up 10 pounds
-K Alex Stadthaus (6-2, 195) -- down 10 pounds
-DT Stanley Ta'ufo'ou (6-3, 275) -- down 5 pounds
-OT Casey Collier (6-7, 300) -- up 10 pounds
-ILB Tayler Katoa (6-2, 240) -- up 10 pounds
-ILB Jordan Iosefa (6-2, 240) -- up 5 pounds
-C Brett Neilon (6-2, 295) -- down 10 pounds
-OL Frank Martin (6-5, 320) -- was listed at 6-4, 310 in spring
-OL Gino Quinones (6-4, 295) -- was listed at 6-3, 290 in spring
-OL Jalen McKenzie (6-5, 320) -- up 5 pounds
-OG Liam Jimmons (6-5, 320) -- was listed at 6-4, 315 in spring
-OT Caadyn Stephen (6-5, 305) -- up 20 pounds
-OT Courtland Ford (6-6, 305) -- was listed at 6-5, 305 in spring
-OG Jason Rodriguez (6-6, 310) -- down 10 pounds
-DT Jamar Sekona (6-2, 295) -- down 5 pounds
-C Andrew Milek (6-5, 305) -- up 15 pounds
-OT Jonah Monheim (6-5, 295) -- up 5 pounds
-WR John Jackson III (6-1, 210) -- was listed at 6-2, 205 in spring
-WR Kyle Ford (6-2, 225) -- up 15 pounds
-TE Josh Falo (6-6, 245) -- up 10 pounds
-TE Erik Krommenhoek (6-6, 250) -- was listed at 6-5, 260 in spring
-TE Ethan Rae (6-5, 235) -- down 10 pounds
-DT Kobe Pepe (6-2, 310) -- was listed at 6-1, 300 in spring)
-DL Jacob Lichtenstein (6-6, 270) -- was listed at 6-5, 265 in spring
-OLB Drake Jackson (6-5, 250) -- down 5 pounds