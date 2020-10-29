TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Insight on where the young O-linemen have settled

While USC's starting offensive line fell into place quickly this preseason, there's still been some mystery and question as to how exactly the second unit aligns and who would step in where if injuries strike.

Trojans coach Clay Helton provided some clarity in that regard Thursday morning.

While some of the freshmen were worked at multiple spots early in camp, here's where they've settled in: Casey Collier (left tackle), Jonah Monheim (right tackle), Courtland Ford (right guard), Andrew Milek (center), Caadyn Stephen (right tackle) and Andres Dewerk (left guard).

On Milek, Helton added, "He was functionable with the ball in his hand and really provides us a really nice center option there."

Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Jason Rodriguez is working at right guard, redshirt sophomore Liam Douglass is at left guard, with redshirt sophomore Justin Dedich able to work in at both center and guard.

"[Douglass] and Justin Dedich in my mind are really two guys that we'll probably lean on to contribute early. They've done really good work, and their maturity both physically and mentally has showed in this camp," Helton said.

The first-team offensive line, of course, is redshirt junior left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, redshirt junior left guard Andrew Vorhees, redshirt junior center Brett Neilon, redshirt senior right guard Liam Jimmons and redshirt junior right tackle Jalen McKenzie.

While Helton didn't directly outline a second-team OL, this is our guess:

-If Vera-Tucker is hurt or missing time, McKenzie would likely slide over to the left side with Monheim stepping in at right tackle. And if McKenzie is hurt, then it would be Monheim.

-Douglass and Dedich would be next up at the guard spots, though Ford has had an impressive preseason and could continue to jockey for position.

-And Dedich would be the backup center, where he started two games last season.