USC Football Notes: Keaontay Ingram emerges, pass rush awakens and more
BOULDER, Colo. -- A week after separating himself from the 1A/1B tandem in the USC backfield, Keaontay Ingram furthered his grip on the lead back role Saturday at Colorado.Ingram, the surging Texas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news