TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Latest on the Utah game, short-yardage issues and more

USC Football Notes: Latest on the Utah game, short-yardage issues and more
As has become part of the game week discussion in the Pac-12, it's not enough to simply ask USC coach Clay Helton about the matchup with Utah this coming week -- the first question is does he think the game will even be played?
Utah had to postpone/cancel its first two games of the season due to positive COVID-19 cases and the requisite contact tracing and protocols. The Trojans are scheduled to travel to Salt Lake City for a Saturday night showdown.
"In today's time, I don't know if there's any assurances anywhere. I think we're just so focused on us and what we have to do to prepare for a game both from a protocol, health and safety [standpoint], making sure our guys are good, preparing a game plan that you hope that you get that opportunity," Helton said. "It does look like it's trending in the right direction, from what I've heard so we've got our fingers crossed. ...
"I'm hoping we get the opportunity to have a chance to compete with Utah. It looks like it's headed in that direction. Let's say our prayers and hopefully both teams will stay safe and stay trending toward the same direction."
Jon Wilner, of the Bay Area News Group, tweeted Sunday that his sources tell him that the Utes are planning for a game, at least.
#Pac12 update, per sources:— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 15, 2020
- Utah proceeding w prep as if USC game is on
- If testing/tracing derails Utes, USC will play Colorado (moved up 1 wk)
- If USC-Utah is played, Buffs would be matched against available team (if one exists)
(situation highly fluid, of course)
Meanwhile, Josh Newman of the Salt Lake City Tribune had this to say ...
Utah has cancelled normal Monday media availability with Kyle Whittingham, but will have him speak for the first time this week on Tuesday.— Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) November 16, 2020
I’m told that is NOT indicative of how weekend antigen and PCR testing may have gone.
It's interesting that Wilner seems convinced USC would shift to a game against Colorado if anything falls through with Utah because Helton was asked about that very scenario and seemed to be unaware or in disagreement that it was a possibility.
"We do play Colorado later this season so I don't know if that's going to end up happening," he said. "It kind of reminds you what happened with Washington and Arizona. I think they play later in the season so I don't know if that situation would necessarily work out in this case because you basically would hurt yourself for later in the season. But we'll see how things go."
That said, Helton added that he liked what the Pac-12 did this weekend, scrambling to line up a game between Cal and UCLA for Sunday morning after their respective scheduled Week 2 matchups were both cancelled.
"I reached out to Chip [Kelly] and to J-Dub [Justin Wilcox] and just saluted both of them just for saying, 'Hey, let's make the most of this opportunity,' and taking that opportunity. It was good for both their teams," Helton said. "I was happy for both their teams, both their kids, especially Cal, to get the chance to play. They've been under a lot of duress up north and to have that chance, proud for their kids, proud for their staffs that they got that opportunity."
Injury notes
Helton didn't provide any timeline clarity for when USC might get starting center Brett Neilon (ankle), defensive linemen Brandon Pili and Caleb Tremblay (stingers) or linebacker Palaie Gaoteote (lower leg contusion/concussion protocol) back, but he shared some more details about their situations.
Tremblay was the surprise absence Saturday as he made the trip with the team but didn't dress out for the game.
"[He] was having stingers at the end of the week and was not medically cleared so we didn’t dress him out," Helton said.
Meanwhile, he revealed that third-string quarterback Mo Hasan is out for at least 3-4 weeks after having "compartment syndrome surgery," while likening it to the procedure former Trojan Michael Pittman had on his leg as an NFL rookie this season.
Also, tight end Jude Wolfe aggravated an ankle injury, giving more snaps to senior Erik Krommenhoek, who caught a touchdown pass Saturday.
As for two guys who have been out for a while, Helton said he doesn't think linebacker Eli'jah Winston will make it back this season from an ankle injury, and outside linebacker Juliano Falaniko remains out indefinitely.
"I don't know about Eli'jah, to be honest with you. That was a pretty severe ankle injury -- he is doing better. I don't see it probably happening in this short abbreviated season, but we're hoping for his progression each and every week," Helton said. "And then with Juliano, Juliano is getting ready to get out of the water treadmill, get out on the ground a little bit, so there is advancement there. I think he has a shot to be back late season, but I think he's still a couple weeks away. But he'll be back on land this week, I believe."
