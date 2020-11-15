TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Latest on the Utah game, short-yardage issues and more

As has become part of the game week discussion in the Pac-12, it's not enough to simply ask USC coach Clay Helton about the matchup with Utah this coming week -- the first question is does he think the game will even be played?

Utah had to postpone/cancel its first two games of the season due to positive COVID-19 cases and the requisite contact tracing and protocols. The Trojans are scheduled to travel to Salt Lake City for a Saturday night showdown.

"In today's time, I don't know if there's any assurances anywhere. I think we're just so focused on us and what we have to do to prepare for a game both from a protocol, health and safety [standpoint], making sure our guys are good, preparing a game plan that you hope that you get that opportunity," Helton said. "It does look like it's trending in the right direction, from what I've heard so we've got our fingers crossed. ...

"I'm hoping we get the opportunity to have a chance to compete with Utah. It looks like it's headed in that direction. Let's say our prayers and hopefully both teams will stay safe and stay trending toward the same direction."

Jon Wilner, of the Bay Area News Group, tweeted Sunday that his sources tell him that the Utes are planning for a game, at least.