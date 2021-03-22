TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Major DL injury news and other roster updates

USC coach Clay Helton spoke to reporters Monday on a Zoom call that also featured the Trojans' seven NFL draft entrants ahead of the team's pro day on Wednesday.

Helton was also asked about some matters relative to the current roster and provided key updates.

Most notably, high-profile defensive tackle addition Ishmael Sopsher -- a transfer from Alabama -- had to have surgery for compartment syndrome in his leg, which is a condition where pressure within the muscles increases to dangerous levels and can increase blood flow.

"[Sopsher] is recovering from that. Don't know how much we'll get him this spring, to be honest with you. He's just coming off that surgery and hopefully will be back with us sometime later this spring, and obviously hopefully fully healthy and ready to go over the summer," Helton said.

Sopsher was a 4-star Rivals100 prospect in the 2019 class out of Amite, La. He did not play any snaps this past season after making one appearance as a true freshman in 2019, but with there figured to be a prime opportunity for him at USC with stalwart nose tackle Marlon Tuipulotu moving on to the NFL.

Helton was also asked for an update on the status of wide receiver Munir McClain, who was suspended indefinitely last fall regarding questions about money he received through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

An updated roster appeared online last week, with several players who had moved on from the program formally removed, but McClain was still listed on the roster. Helton didn't provide many further details on McClain's situation, though.

"Still on our roster, still attending classes and still in the same status," he said.

Also notable on that updated online roster, which has since been taken down and was not supposed to be posted until later this week, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote -- who left the team during the middle of last season to enter the transfer portal -- was still listed on there. Helton was asked if that meant anything has changed regarding the former starter.

"He's still in the transfer portal. Nothing has changed right there. He's currently in classes at the university, and that door is always open," Helton said.