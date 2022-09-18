The research team is still trying to find the last time it happened, if it ever happened at USC, but for now it's fair to at least say that Malcolm Epps hauling in an interception and a touchdown reception in the same game is a rare feat.

Epps, USC's 6-foot-6 veteran tight end, grabbed the first interception of his life as the designated jumper in the Trojans' Hail Mary defensive package at the end of the first half, skying to snare Fresno State QB Jake Haener's pass out of the air.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Epps caught a wide-open 10-yard touchdown pass for his only reception of the day and first TD of the season.

So which one meant more to him?

"Ooh, it's got to be the pick. That was the first one of my career in real games and a lot of tight ends don't have a pick on their stat sheets," Epps said.

Nearly all tight ends don't have a pick on their stat sheets, for that matter.

Epps was asked if he was supposed to bat the ball down rather than try to catch it ...

"Yeah, but there's no way I was passing up on that opportunity -- it was impossible," he said with a big smile.

Actually, though, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said the interception was the ideal outcome in that scenario.

"I'll give you our secrets. As we studied it over the years, the knockdown creates tips and so we tell the guys if you have a good track on the football we'd rather eliminate all those issues. I think there was a tip maybe at the Appalachian State game [Saturday]. If we can, and sometimes you don't have a good track on the football, but we define a jumper and we try to come down with it just to eliminate that other variable," Grinch said. "It's easy to say -- he's got to go do it."

USC nickel Jaylin Smith was already bracing himself for what Epps would have to say at practice about securing an interception before most of the Trojans' defensive backs.

"You know what he's going to say. Tuesday practice for sure, he's going to come out there and talk. It's going to be funny for sure," Smith said.