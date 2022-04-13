USC has a pretty clearly defined top six when it comes to its offensive line, however the starting five shake out.

In some combination, there is Bobby Haskins, Courtland Ford and Jonah Monheim at tackle, Andrew Vorhees, Justin Dedich and Monheim again at guard, and Brett Neilon and Dedich (if needed) at center.

That experienced unit should allow the Trojans to do what they want to do offensively.

But offensive coordinator/OL coach Josh Henson has emphasized all spring the need to develop depth and to have a second group pushing those entrenched veterans.

Last week, Henson was asked if he's seen any progress in that regard and he highlighted four names.

"I think Mason Murphy has a real shot out on the edge as a tackle. He had an injury leading up to spring, so the summer is big for him as far as the weight room and strength development, but athletically, very athletic, certainly can be good player," Henson said. "Max Gibbs has stepped up inside and is doing a nice job. He continues to get better and better at understanding the scheme.

"A couple other guys, Andrew Milek at center has done a really good job, and then Gino Quinones has really ... stepped up his game, really doing well. They've all improved. Those guys are the guys who have caught my eye a little bit."

Quinones was the surprise name of the group as the fourth-year lineman has largely hovered around third-team on the OL depth chart in previous years, so it's an impressive statement about his work to improve and keep pushing for a role. Milek had received praise from the former staff, but he's stuck behind Neilon and Dedich at center for the time being.

The first two names Henson mentioned are the most intriguing, meanwhile.

Murphy was a four-star Rivals250 prospect -- one of the few along the OL that USC has landed in recent years -- in the 2021 recruiting class, and there was a lot of optimism about the impact he could make for the Trojans.