TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Nick Figueroa a 'hidden gem', injury updates and more

While the linebackers were the most improved unit for USC on Saturday, the group that has been driving the Trojans defense to this point has been the defensive front.

And that remained the case in the 33-17 win at Utah, as defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu had a sack and forced fumble that set up the Trojans' first touchdown as part of a team-high 6 pressures, per PFF, freshman defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu notched his first sack, redshirt junior defensive end Nick Figueroa added another tackle for loss to his ledger and outside linebackers Drake Jackson and Hunter Echols combined for 9 pressures on the PFF advanced stats.

What's especially noteworthy is this group lost its most high-profile cog prior to the season when DT Jay Tufele opted out to turn his focus to preparing for the NFL.

Coach Clay Helton talked Sunday night about the impact new defensive line coach Vic So'oto has had on the group.

"He brings an unbelievable knowledge of the game, but I think he makes it fun for the guys. You go back and watch the TV broadcast, he’s having as much fun as the players on the sideline. He creates energy and those kids love playing for him," Helton said. "But to be able to take some guys, like Tuli, who’s in his first year and is being ultra-productive. Marlon’s game, right now in my opinion, he may be the best defensive player in our league right now. He’s a dominant force. We needed him to be that when we lost Jay, and he’s stepped his game up so much -- not only from his physical strength and conditioning, but truly being a student of the game and being coachable with Vic. It’s been neat to see.

"There was a reason we went out to Virginia and got Vic. I didn’t think we were going to get him away from coach [Bronco Mendenhall], who basically raised him, but we’re fortunate to have him."

Tuipulotu has indeed been the standout of the unit, ranking third on the team with 20 tackles from a position that is not usually the most conducive for stuffing the stat sheet in that way. He also has a team-high 3.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks, along with the forced fumble Saturday night.

But perhaps the most underrated contributor up front has been Figueroa, who joined USC last year as a junior college transfer and played a limited role on the defense. Not so this season, where he's been both a fixture on the line -- he played 47 of USC's 65 defensive snaps Saturday -- and a steady contributor.

Again referencing the PFF advanced metrics, he is tied with Jackson and the elder Tuipulotu for the team lead with 13 pressures this season, including a team-high 5 QB hits. In the more traditional stats, he's second on the team with 3 tackles for loss.

"I’ll be honest with you, he’s been the hidden gem of this whole thing. We talk about Marlon, but he’s been Mr. Consistency all throughout camp. He was the one guy who showed up every day and did his job every day," Helton said of Figueroa. "We ran a lot of run game stunts in this game, and you saw him come free in the backfield. I think he has great first-step quickness, quick-twitch, extremely strong and plays extremely disciplined, and it’s showing. The first three games, he’s kind of been the unsung hero. A lot of guys are getting accolades, but I’m glad someone is seeing how this guy is playing because he’s playing at an all-conference level right now in my opinion."

In just three games, Figueroa has already surpassed his 2019 total of 10 tackles and looks to have been a nice find for the Trojans out of Riverside Community College.

Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, meanwhile, commented on the defensive line play entering the Utah game.

"If you had the ability to come watch these guys day in and day out, it's really not a surprise, to be honest with you," he said. "Nick is a tough dude, Marlon, I mean, all the guys are doing some really good things, essentially our toughest guys. So it doesn't surprise me, and they play really, really hard, they play together, they understand what we're trying to do, but it just goes back to the training part of it. And they do it every day in practice."