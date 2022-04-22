The product of 14 spring practices will be on display Saturday in the Coliseum, as USC holds its much-anticipated spring game (noon on ESPN), unveiling the first peek at the Trojans' new offensive and defensive schemes and a bunch of new players fans have yet to see.

Over the last five weeks, the coaches have been assessing talent, dealing with depth shortages and an unfinished roster, and all the while trying to install the foundation for what they want to do on each side of the ball.

This week, head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch both spoke about where they feel that process stands coming out of spring.

"We got a lot of it in and we take a lot pride in that," Grinch said. "We've always taken the approach of putting really all of it in as fast as we possibly can, which gives you a chance to continue to rep it. Our theory has been it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to make these guys feel comfortable in January and then even more comfortable in February. We won't play games for months. So we really try to stress these guys mentally before we get to the grass and then when spring ball comes around, now all of a sudden you have the added element of both the mental and the physical and try to stress them again that way. We don't ever hit the pause button or ever slow down. ...

"From an install standpoint, they're very comfortable with what we've gotten in. Now, an ability to execute it, it's hard to find two plays in a row of 11 guys doing the right thing. So that's the reality of it, but we're also a little bit accepting of it. We've got a lot of time to correct that piece of it. Guys are running around playing hard."