TrojanSports - USC Football Notes: Pac-12 title stakes, injury news, unusual rivalry week

Clay Helton has had his USC football team adopt the mantra of "trying to go 1-0 every week."

But now that the Trojans are one win away from securing a spot in the Pac-12 championship game, he acknowledged it may be more difficult this week not to consider the larger picture.

"I think the reality is everybody knows it," Helton said Thursday morning.

At 4-0 overall and in the conference, the Trojans have the edge on Colorado (4-0, 3-0), which had to play a non-conference game when USC was forced to cancel the teams' meeting two weekends ago due to its COVID-19 situation. The disparity in conference games (and division games) will prove to be the tiebreaker if both win out this week.

Of course, USC still has to take care of business against a surging 3-2 UCLA team that has won three of its last four games with a narrow 3-point loss at Oregon the only blemish in that stretch.

"The last thing I told them last night is to keep the 1-0 mentality that we’ve had each and every week. Being human, you think about scenarios of what next week could look like, what is it going to be and question marks. But the fact of the matter, like I told them after practice, nothing matters other than this Saturday," Helton said. "... So let’s just worry about Saturday. I can’t tell you who we’ll play next week, really, to be honest with you. We just need to worry about having a great opportunity to go to the Rose Bowl, play the game we love in a great crosstown rivalry, and just try to get 1-0 on the week. And that’s what these kids have done.

"They’ve poured themselves into each and every week. We’ve got to keep the discipline of doing that again. Naturally, human nature does take over a little bit. But you have to try to fight it out and say, I know the importance of this game, I know the significance for our season, but our job at the end of the day is to go 1-0 on the week."

Helton was given the opportunity to gloat a little bit Thursday and declined.

For a coach who has spent the last couple seasons entrenched on the hot seat -- especially last year as USC's recruiting dipped to the worst in the Pac-12 and many expected a new athletic director would mean a total reset for the program -- Helton was asked if he feels he's proven the program is headed back in the right direction with the team off to its 4-0 start while also having a top-10 recruiting class entering the early signing period next week.

"I'll leave that up to y'all. That's y'all's job. My job is to win football games and raise kids, so I'm gonna concern myself with my job. But y'all do a pretty good job of that, so I'll let y'all do it," he said.

That said, he did talk about this year of change for the program, enduring the COVID situation and all its disruptions

"I think you're only as good as the people that surround you and I'm very thankful for our staff and our players," Helton said. "Like I told them, I'll never forget walking out of this building March 15 with it just being the unknown of what's going to happen next, and not knowing we wouldn't be back in the building until July 6. And stepping in July 6 and being so happy just to walk in the building. And then the unknown of what a season's going to look like and kids just training and preparing, not knowing what the future [holds] -- were we going to play in the fall, were we going to play in the winter or spring, or were we not gonna play? And just have the mental toughness and the discipline to show up to work every day in preparation for a mission and a goal of winning a championship. And so to see that group of men do that on the day-to-day basis and be at kind of the top of the mountain right now and a very important game, yeah, it makes you proud.

"It makes you proud of the guys that surround you and thankful for a Todd Orlando and a Graham Harrell and a Sean Snyder as coordinators that are doing an amazing job offensively, defensively and special teams-wise. It makes you thankful for our senior leadership and our veteran leadership to truly have our culture, which is a toughness, a discipline and a unity to get through some adverse times in 2020 and here we sit with the chance to accomplish a goal. So, am I thankful to them? Yes. Am I proud for them? Yes. Am I extremely thankful to be associated with each and every one of them? Without question. So it's going to be one of those seasons, hopefully we accomplish our goals, it will be one when you're 80 years old, you'll look back and say, man, I'll never forget that group of men and what they meant to us and to our university that year and the toughness and discipline that they had."