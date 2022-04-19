USC coach Lincoln Riley hosted the Trojans quarterbacks, including the walk-ons, over at his new palatial estate for Easter on Sunday.

As he shared on Trojans Live on Monday night, the menu included beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes, green beans, macaroni and desserts.

More important than the food is the fellowship whenever the coaches get personal time with the players away from the practice field and meetings rooms like that.

To that point, quarterback Caleb Williams talked about the connection he's built with Riley over their time together, including his freshman year at Oklahoma.

"I enjoy the family aspect of it. ... My family is 3,000 miles away in Washington, D.C., so I obviously didn't get to see them because they didn't come out for Easter, but I'm very close to his family. His daughters love me. I always go over and play with them after practice and things like that, and obviously Coach Riley, we have a good connection," Williams said on Trojans Live. "We talk all the time, just about anything. We call each other at random times and he always picks up and I obviously always have to pick up."

Williams also knows Riley's offense better than anybody in Los Angeles right now, as he passed for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while rushing for 442 yards and 6 scores last season with the Sooners.

It's been interesting to hear different players' opinions on learning the new offensive system this spring and what stands out -- the most common theme seems to be Riley's creativity -- and Williams reinforced that from his own first-hand experience.

"Obviously, we know his plays are insane. He draws it up and you go in game day and it's like, they work," he said. "You'll just look at them on the white board or on the screen and you'll be like, 'What is this?' And then you go out, you practice it, you rep it, you rep it, you rep it, and you go out there on game day, you drop back and it's everything that he ... all the film you watched and everything we repped in practice, I don't know how he does it but it's pretty magical."

Trojans fans will get a glimpse of that Riley-Williams connection this weekend in the Coliseum during USC's much-anticipated spring game.