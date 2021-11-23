USC Football Notes: 'We need some of those leaders to continue to step up'

USC interim head coach Donte Williams has continued to become more and more candid with his answers and insights as the frustrations and realities of this season mount.

So when asked how he gauges whether the Trojans have truly moved on from that 62-33 loss to UCLA on Saturday and locked back in for practice, well, he said that actually wasn't the case at the start of the day Tuesday.

"I mean, well, the way that we started practice today we definitely didn't bounce back," Williams said. "It was definitely slow so I had to get on a couple guys and fire guys back up. That's why toward the end of practice I had to bring people up to make sure we understand the way we started practice is not our standard. That was terrible. You can't all of a sudden show up for a football game and think anything's going to go your particular way, so the sense of urgency definitely has to pick up.

"So at the start of practice we had not bounced back. As the practice kind of went on I felt a little more sense of urgency, I felt guys starting to pick it up, but at the same time coaches don't lead teams to prominence and dominance. It has to be player-driven and right now we need some of those leaders to continue to step up."

It may be asking a lot of a true freshman, but quarterback Jaxson Dart may have to be one of those guys for this team.

Coaches and teammates have talked up those attributes of the young QB, and as he gets an extended opportunity to assert his status as the future of the program, he has everything to play for these final two games, continuing this Saturday in the Coliseum as USC (4-6) hosts No. 13 BYU (9-2).

"Yeah, the way I kind of see it is I want to go out this year with no regrets and making sure I came into each week, and I want the whole team to have that same approach," Dart said. "Coach Donte talks about it a lot in our team meetings, where we gotta have the same mentality to just compete and win each day to lead up to the game. We have some seniors on this team and we want to put it all on the line for them and end this year off in a really good way and help us carry it into next year."

Williams confirmed Dart will make his second straight start with junior QB Kedon Slovis still sidelined by a muscle injury in his leg that continues to keep him out of practice.

Williams said, however, that he has not ruled Slovis out for the rest of the season, even with just two games remaining on the schedule.

"I'm not. It's a muscle injury so everybody heals a little differently, so I wish I could give you something better than that and say, yeah, he'll back tomorrow. But I don't know that," he said.

So Dart will try to be the spark for the offense, but the bigger questions and concerns of course are on the other side of the ball.

USC gave up 609 yards to UCLA on Saturday and has now given up a combined 551 rushing yards over the last two games. BYU already has four 200-yard-plus rushing games this season, rumbling for 224 against Utah, 221 vs. Utah State, 238 on Washington State and a whopping 385 vs. Virginia.

The defensive coaches and players will talk with media after practice on Wednesday, but Williams' chief concern should be hoping for some of that player-driven leadership he's seeking to come from that side of the ball.

"You know what, it's a saying, and the saying is tough times don't last, tough people do," Williams said. "So I think all these guys are getting more prepared for life than just football right now so it's going to be a lot of things that happen in life that doesn't go truly the way they plan them to go and it's going to be a challenge. I think they're learning how to deal with adversity, learning how to deal with challenges and continue to push forward."