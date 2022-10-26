Lincoln Riley shared quite an anecdote about redshirt junior linebacker Tuasivi Nomura on Tuesday after practice.

In fact, it doesn't even need any more setup than that -- it's best just to let Riley have the floor here.

"He’s been really good. He’s been really good. He’s one of our toughest, most physical players on the football team. You feel his physicality and his speed and his decisiveness on the field. Been another guy whose emergence both on special teams and defense has been very important. And then he’s been a guy that's played through some pretty tough stuff that not a lot of people would play through, earlier in the season, which is pretty impressive," Riley said, getting to the big reveal.

"He’s about as tough as they come. I can’t remember what game it was – maybe Fresno, I think? Broke his finger during the middle of a play. Actually, like compound, bone sticking out. Didn’t tell anybody. Played three more plays with the bone sticking out of his finger. He did. It was unbelievable. And played well, like had two tackles. And finally comes over and tells somebody. We couldn’t tell obviously from the sideline. But he stayed out there and played. Tells you about his toughness and about how much he wants to do well for this team. Pretty cool."

Pretty ... something.