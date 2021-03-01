TrojanSports - Perspective on what USC's new additions mean for the recruiting department

USC officially announced two additions to its recruiting staff Monday, and that department is almost complete pending one additional hire to be announced soon. The Trojans formally announced the hiring of Jeff Martin as director of scouting and player relations, which we reported 10 days ago. Martin is a LSU alum and had spent the last year as the Tigers' assistant director of player personnel and development and serving as a player personnel assistant for two seasons prior to his appointment as a full-time staff member, per his LSU bio. At USC, he'll take on a larger role as one of the Trojans' primary talent evaluators.

The way USC has structured its recruiting department under director of player personnel Spencer Harris, who oversees the operation and plays a lead role in scouting/prospect evaluation, is Martin will be the defensive scouting coordinator working closely with the defensive staff and Drew Fox will be the offensive scouting coordinator working closely with the offensive staff in identifying prospects the Trojans want to pursue. Harris spoke to TrojanSports.com for a larger story we're working on and discussed what Martin brings to the operation more in-depth and that his connection with USC director of player development Gavin Morris played into it all. "Jeff Martin has a prior relationship with Gavin, and I had the opportunity to go through the interview process with Jeff and I came away blown away. He is an extremely impressive individual with very lofty goals and has his hand in a lot of aspects of the LSU football program, and I knew that if we brought him to 'SC and brought him to Los Angeles in a personnel role, that he would make a really positive impact on our program," Harris said. "Not only from a personnel side, player evaluation side, which he'll have a major part in, but his way of thinking and the type of impact he wants to make on recruits and student-athletes' lives from a development standpoint will be really beneficial for us. And then obviously he's got some ties to an area of the country that we would like to grow our footprint." USC also announced Monday the hiring of Megan Mueller as director of recruiting operations. Mueller spent the last year as a recruiting assistant at Kansas after coming up as a student manager in the football equipment department at her alma mater Colorado.