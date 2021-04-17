TrojanSports - USC forward Isaiah Mobley to test NBA draft waters, can still return

With his younger brother Evan officially declaring for the NBA draft, sophomore Isaiah Mobley announced Saturday that he too will test the draft waters while maintaining the option to return to USC.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season, helping USC reach the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years. He played his best in the NCAA tournament, averaging 16 points over four games, and dating back to the Pac-12 tournament he made 10 of 15 3-pointers over his final six games, showcasing an element of his game that was not so prominent before that stretch.

That said, it remains to be seen whether he's on any NBA team's draft boards, as that NCAA tournament flourish was by far the best stretch of his collegiate career, and his offensive game is very much still developing.