USC freshman DB Trey Davis enters the NCAA transfer portal
Another 2019 USC defensive back signee could be leaving the class.Trey Davis, a 3-star prospect from Federal Way, Wash., has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Wednesday morning.L...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news