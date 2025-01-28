USC further adds to coaching staff with CBs coach Trovon Reed

While it was thought that Lincoln Riley's USC coaching staff was set for 2025, the Trojans announced the hiring of Trovon Reed as cornerbacks coach on Tuesday.

With the NCAA eliminating the previous limit of 11 on-field coaches (head coach plus 10 assistants) last summer, staff sizes are fluid.

The hiring of Reed does not change anything for USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk, who oversees and coaches the entire secondary. They will work together in developing the cornerbacks.

Reed spent last season as the cornerbacks coach at UCF after previously serving as the director of player relations at Auburn for several years.

"Trovon Reed is another fantastic addition to our staff," Riley said in a statement. "A rising star in our business, Reed is a talented coach with NFL playing experience. He's an exceptional recruiter who will surely contribute to our climb as a program. We're excited to welcome him to USC."