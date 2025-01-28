USC further adds to coaching staff with CBs coach Trovon Reed

While it was thought that Lincoln Riley's USC coaching staff was set for 2025, the Trojans announced the hiring of Trovon Reed as cornerbacks coach on Tuesday.
With the NCAA eliminating the previous limit of 11 on-field coaches (head coach plus 10 assistants) last summer, staff sizes are fluid.
The hiring of Reed does not change anything for USC defensive backs coach Doug Belk, who oversees and coaches the entire secondary. They will work together in developing the cornerbacks.
Reed spent last season as the cornerbacks coach at UCF after previously serving as the director of player relations at Auburn for several years.
"Trovon Reed is another fantastic addition to our staff," Riley said in a statement. "A rising star in our business, Reed is a talented coach with NFL playing experience. He's an exceptional recruiter who will surely contribute to our climb as a program. We're excited to welcome him to USC."
While playing for Reed last season at UCF, redshirt senior Mac McWilliams, a Senior Bowl invitee, finished with 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss (including a sack), 2 pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble and, per PFF, was the fourth-highest graded cornerback in the Big 12. Senior Brandon Adams, another Senior Bowl invitee, tallied 14 tackles, including 1 TFL and tied for a team-leading 2 INTs with 2 PBUs.
While at Auburn, Reed was heavily involved in recruiting and helped Auburn sign the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation in 2024. The Tigers also recorded top-25 recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023.
Reed was a four-star top-50 national recruit in the Class of 2010 out of Thibodaux HS in Louisiana and was a member of Auburn's 2010 national championship team. He helped the Tigers win two SEC Championships (2010 and 2013) and earn another appearance in the national title game (2014). He spent most of his career at wide receiver before moving to cornerback for his final season in 2014.
As an undrafted free agent, Reed played for several NFL teams from 2015-18 including the Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.