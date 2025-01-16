USC gives contract extension to defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn

Thursday started with buzz that USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn was being pursued by Penn State. The day ended with the Trojans giving Lynn a contract extension and making sure he didn't go anywhere.
The school announced the extension on social media, without any specifics of the terms.
In his first season at USC after spending the previous year -- his first as a coordinator after working as an assistant coach in the NFL -- at UCLA, Lynn delivered impressive improvement for the Trojans' beleaguered defense.
USC gave up 24.1 points per game (tied for 56th nationally), which was more than 10 points better than the previous year (34.4 PPG, 121st). The Trojans gave up 377.1 yards per game (77th), improving from 432.8 YPG (119th) in 2023.