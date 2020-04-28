A key cog for the USC basketball team could be on the move.

Trojans guard Elijah Weaver has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Rivals confirms.

Weaver averaged 6.6 points and 22 minutes per game, shifting from a starting role to a sixth-man role last season, and he figured to be even more involved as a junior next season with the departure of senior guard Jonah Mathews and backup point guard Kyle Sturdivant transferring to Georgia Tech.

USC returns starting point guard Ethan Anderson, who averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 assists last season. He was inconsistent at times but showed potential and upside.

The greater concern is the overall lack of depth now in terms of guards capable of handling the ball. Weaver was more of a combo guard than a point guard, but he was plenty capable of taking over as the primary ball-handler when needed, with a quick first step to cut through the lane and good touch as a distributor.