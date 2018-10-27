Among the players this reeling USC team absolutely couldn't afford to lose at this point, starting safeties Marvell Tell and Talanoa Hufanga were on the short list.

Well, Tell was inactive Saturday for the Trojans' 38-35 loss to Arizona State due to "stingers" in his neck, and Hufanga sustained a broken collarbone in the fourth quarter after leading the team with 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Coach Clay Helton revealed the diagnosis on Hufanga, but he did not elaborate on the situation after the game.

Hufanga, the talented true freshman who was thrust into a starting role due to other attrition at that position, was not made available for an interview as he left the locker room, but he remained upbeat while greeting every reporter on his way out of the Coliseum.

"He's been productive. He really came onto the scene, it really started the Washington State game, so he's gotten better and better every week. Obviously he's going to be very sorely missed, and then we'll wait and see on Marvell," defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast said. "We've got some other guys we can put in there, but we'll find 11 to get out there."

USC fans might be wondering who is possibly left at that depleted safety spot after projected season-opening starter Bubba Bolden was suspended and eventually announced plans to transfer, reserve Ykili Ross had already announced his own transfer intentions and redshirt-freshman Isaiah Pola-Mao (dislocated shoulder) was lost for the season in Week 2.