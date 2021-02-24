TrojanSports - USC hires former Texas/Texas Tech DB John Bonney as quality control analyst

USC hires former Texas/Texas Tech DB John Bonney as quality control analyst
USC filled another opening on its support staff Wednesday, while also adding yet another Lone Star State connection.
The Trojans announced the hiring of John Bonney, a former defensive back at Texas and Texas Tech, as a quality control analyst.
Bonney started 15 games at cornerback for Texas over the 2015-17 seasons before transferring to Texas Tech, where he started eight games at safety in 2018. During the 2017 season, playing under now-USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando (and safeties coach Craig Naivar), he intercepted eventual Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.
In addition to Orlando and Naivar, Bonney would also be familiar with new USC offensive QC analyst Bryan Carrington, who was Texas' director of recruiting in recent years.
Welcome to the fam, @JBonney_4!!#BLVDBound🌴 pic.twitter.com/6EMz33pMhH— USC Football (@USC_FB) February 24, 2021
The Trojans had four support staff personnel -- all quality control analysts -- move on to other jobs this offseason, with a pair former Trojans defensive standouts leaving in Chris Claiborne (now the linebackers coach at Arizona State) and Hayes Pullard (now an unspecified defensive assistant with the New York Jets), while Seth Doege was promoted on staff to be USC's tight ends coach and Shawn Howe left to be the defensive line coach at Montana State.
One of those staff positions was filled by Carrington, another by former USC offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn (hired as a graduate assistant) and Bonney now makes three hires. That leaves one position left to fill.