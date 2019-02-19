USC hires new director of on-campus recruiting
USC's recruiting department had been shorthanded since losing a key staffer in September, and the Trojans have addressed that void with the hiring of Kelsea Winkle as the director of on-campus recruiting.
Winkle, who announced the news on Twitter, comes from Colorado State. According to her bio there, she was a recruiting intern from 2014-17, graduated from CSU in May 2018 and became the Rams' director of recruiting last summer.
That bio describes her responsibilities at Colorado State as being "in charge of directing on-campus recruiting and overseeing recruiting interns, as well as other departmental duties [including] social media communications, department administration and NCAA compliance."
It’s been a crazy amazing ride, Colorado State 🏈❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbGq4877uX— Kelsea Winkle (@KelseaWinkle) February 19, 2019
Winkle joins Eric Ziskin (assistant athletic director/recruiting & player personnel), Gavin Morris (assistant athletic director/director of player development), Trey Johnson (assistant director of player personnel) and recruiting graduate assistant Drew Fox in the department, working with the coaches and GAs in the recruiting effort.
USC lost recruiting director Alex Rios in September.
"Colorado State and the Rams football program will always hold a very special place in my heart and I am blessed to have been a part of such a great community," Winkle wrote in her Twitter post. "I am excited to announce that I have accepted the position as Director of On-Campus Recruiting at The University of Southern California! I can't wait to see what the future holds."