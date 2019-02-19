USC's recruiting department had been shorthanded since losing a key staffer in September, and the Trojans have addressed that void with the hiring of Kelsea Winkle as the director of on-campus recruiting.

Winkle, who announced the news on Twitter, comes from Colorado State. According to her bio there, she was a recruiting intern from 2014-17, graduated from CSU in May 2018 and became the Rams' director of recruiting last summer.

That bio describes her responsibilities at Colorado State as being "in charge of directing on-campus recruiting and overseeing recruiting interns, as well as other departmental duties [including] social media communications, department administration and NCAA compliance."