USC hosting several key prospects, including 5-star OT Josh Conerly

USC is hosting perhaps its most important recruiting visit of the year this weekend as five-star 2022 offensive tackle Josh Conerly takes his much-anticipated official visit.

One of the last of the top 2022 prospects left to make their college decision, Conerly has already taken official visits to Michigan in the fall, Oklahoma and Miami in January and Oregon in earlier this month, with an unofficial visit to Washington as well.

USC gets the final official visit before the highly-coveted offensive tackle announces his decision on April 8 in his Rainier Beach HS gym in Seattle, Wash.

It's believed that the decision is mostly focused on USC and Oregon at this point, with the hometown Washington Huskies still on the periphery. Conerly is ranked the No. 3 OT and No. 31 overall national prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

TrojanSports.com went in-depth with Conerly back in January about his USC recruitment.

"I think coach [Lincoln Riley was a great hire for them, probably one of the better hires in the country, so I feel like he'll change the game down there," Conerly said then. "Especially with the way that he recruits. With the O-line change, it was a little hard for me at first, but meeting coach [Josh] Henson, he's a really cool dude and puts out a lot of guys, and he's definitely someone I can learn from. So I feel like I can build a good relationship with him. ...

"I think he's a really good coach. Even watching his line last year at A&M, he's a very good fundamental guy, and his message to me was that he needs tackles. I feel like I can go in playing his system automatically."

At the time, he was disappointed that USC was not retaining offensive analyst Lenny Vandermade, who had been his first primary point of contact within the program, but Vandermade ended up rejoining the Trojans staff after all.

Meanwhile, this is the first big recruiting battle here for Henson, who was very successful landing top offensive linemen at Texas A&M.

If USC were to land Conerly, he would likely have a chance to compete right away for the starting right tackle job -- or at least compete for a rotational role as a freshman.