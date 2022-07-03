USC in a strong position with four-star DL Markis Deal after June visit

GARLAND, Texas -- Four-star Rivals250 prospect Markis Deal's USC recruitment started as an offensive line target, originating from his preexisting connection with OC/OL coach Josh Henson.

Now, Deal is a priority defensive line target who could help address one of the Trojans' biggest needs in this recruiting cycle.

Through it all, though, it sounds like his relationship with the USC coaching staff has only gotten stronger and stronger, helped further by his official visit to campus two weekends ago.

"It was probably definitely the best visit I've been on," Deal said as TrojanSports.com visited him this week before a morning workout at Naaman Forest HS. "The other visits I had a lot of fun, but we just did so much more stuff with all the recruits -- it was an amazing visit.

"I really like USC. Pretty much, I guess it didn't change that much because I liked USC before, but it just really opened my eyes to how much they have to offer, and it really boosted how much I really like them."