TrojanSports - USC in the top 7 for highly-coveted 5-star DE JT Tuimoloau

USC in the top 7 for highly-coveted 5-star DE JT Tuimoloau
While USC has most of its 2021 recruiting needs accounted for with present commits, how the Trojans close on the defensive line will have the biggest determination on where their present No. 4-ranked national recruiting class finishes.
And one of the most important remaining targets for the Trojans is 5-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, out of Eastside Catholic HS in Bellevue, Wash.
Tuimoloau, who doesn't make many public comments about his recruitment, announced his top 7 list on Thursday night, including USC along with Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Ohio State, Michigan and Alabama in no order.
All praises Go up 🆙🙏🏽 #Top7
Thank you to all colleges involved in my recruiting process...Blessings to you all‼️‼️
Credit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/GTbAAifhQO
Tuimoloau is ranked the No. 2 strongside defensive end and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2021 class. He is close friends with Trojans linebacker commit Julien Simon, as the two played on the same FSP 7-on-7 team (with Tuimoloau showing his athleticism as a tight end).
Tuimoloau is a top priority for new USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto, who presently holds commitments from 4-star defensive tackle Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS) and 3-star defensive end Colin Mobley (DeMatha HS/Hyattsville, Md.).
USC also continues to aggressively recruit the No. 1 DE and top overall national prospect Korey Foreman (Corona Centennial HS), 4-star Rivals250 DE Aaron Armitage (Blair Academy/Blairstown, N.J.) and others with plenty of room to add along the defensive line.