TrojanSports - USC in the top 7 for highly-coveted 5-star DE JT Tuimoloau

While USC has most of its 2021 recruiting needs accounted for with present commits, how the Trojans close on the defensive line will have the biggest determination on where their present No. 4-ranked national recruiting class finishes.

And one of the most important remaining targets for the Trojans is 5-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, out of Eastside Catholic HS in Bellevue, Wash.

Tuimoloau, who doesn't make many public comments about his recruitment, announced his top 7 list on Thursday night, including USC along with Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Ohio State, Michigan and Alabama in no order.