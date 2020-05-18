USC has signed a home-and-home football contract to play Ole Miss in 2025 and 2026, setting up a potential showdown with former Trojans coach Lane Kiffin, who is in his first year as Rebels head coach.

Per the news release, USC will host Ole Miss in the Coliseum on Aug. 30, 2025, and will then visit Oxford, Miss., for a Sept. 19, 2026 contest.

This will mark the first meeting between the programs. It will also be the Trojans' first trip to the state of Mississippi, but this will be the 11th different SEC program USC has faced all-time. The Rebels have only ever faced one other Pac-12 program, playing Cal in 2017 and 2019.

Kiffin was hired in December after a three-year stint coaching Florida Atlantic, where he went 26-13 bookended by seasons of 10 and 11 wins.

Kiffin went 28-15 as USC's head coach over three-plus season before being fired five games into the 2013 season. He was previously on staff with the Trojans from 2001-06 during the championship years under Pete Carroll, including two seasons as offensive coordinator.

Of course, he'll have to have success in Oxford to still be coaching the Rebels come the start this scheduling contract.

This game with Ole Miss is the only non-conference game scheduled so far for 2025, while USC also has Fresno State on the schedule for 2026 already.

