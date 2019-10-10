News More News

USC interim AD Dave Roberts says next AD will make decision on Clay Helton

USC coach Clay Helton is 8-9 since the start of last sesaon, including a 3-2 mark so far this fall.
USC coach Clay Helton is 8-9 since the start of last sesaon, including a 3-2 mark so far this fall. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

USC interim athletic director Dave Roberts has a go-to answer whenever he is asked about evaluating football coach Clay Helton's future.

"I've commented on that a number of times, and this is what I've said and I'll say it again. I've known Clay for a number of years and I think he's a good coach and a great person and I get along really well with him. He's going to stand or fall on his record," Roberts said Wednesday in an interview with TrojanSports.com.

"If he's going to have a great record, he's going to beat Notre Dame, he's going to beat UCLA and others and do well, he'll be in good stead. If he's not as successful as he might hope then people will come to their own conclusions, including the new athletic director. But it would be inappropriate, I think, for Dave Roberts to basically be making that call."

That's the question, though -- who makes the evaluation and decision on Helton's future if a new athletic director is not identified or hired by the end of the season?

