TrojanSports - USC jumps 5 spots to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings

While fans continue to grumble about USC's quiet second half and lack of a rushing game Sunday night, apparently the Trojans' commanding 38-13 win over Washington State on Sunday night left a stronger impression on the College Football Playoff committee.

USC (4-0) jumped five spots to No. 15 in the new CFP rankings, which came out Tuesday night.

Alabama (9-0), Notre Dame (10-0), Clemson (9-1) and Ohio State (5-0), which has only played one more game than the Trojans, hold the top four spots with two weeks of games remaining before the playoff field is set.

The only other Pac-12 team to land in the rankings is Colorado (4-0) at No. 21.

The Trojans and Buffaloes had their game two weekends ago cancelled due to USC's COVID-19 situation. The Trojans would win the Pac-12 South tiebreaker if both teams win again this weekend, due to having played more games within the division overall.

That has upset some, as the Buffaloes would essentially be losing a shot at the Pac-12 championship game due to USC having to cancel that game, but the conference has not indicated that it will make any changes to the tiebreaker or championship game process.

As of its most recent bowl projections last week, ESPN had USC ticketed to the Fiesta Bowl against Indiana.