TrojanSports - USC kicker Chase McGrath enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

With freshman kicker Parker Lewis not only winning the starting job but impressing through the first three games with his booming leg, it was not necessarily a surprise Tuesday that redshirt junior kicker Chase McGrath put his name in the NCAA's Transfer Portal.

McGrath was very successful for the Trojans last season, successfully converting on 14 of 17 field goal attempts and all 54 of his PAT tries.

But he got beat out by the true freshman in preseason camp, and Lewis has gone 6 of 7 on field goals so far, including a perfect 4-for-4 in the last game vs. Utah while looking to have one of college football's strongest legs.