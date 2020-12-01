TrojanSports - USC kicker Chase McGrath enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

USC kicker Chase McGrath enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
With freshman kicker Parker Lewis not only winning the starting job but impressing through the first three games with his booming leg, it was not necessarily a surprise Tuesday that redshirt junior kicker Chase McGrath put his name in the NCAA's Transfer Portal.
McGrath was very successful for the Trojans last season, successfully converting on 14 of 17 field goal attempts and all 54 of his PAT tries.
But he got beat out by the true freshman in preseason camp, and Lewis has gone 6 of 7 on field goals so far, including a perfect 4-for-4 in the last game vs. Utah while looking to have one of college football's strongest legs.
Trojans coach Clay Helton explained earlier this season what Lewis had done to seize the starting job away from the veteran incumbent.
"Parker [was] extremely productive in camp. I know that you all have not got a chance to see him live, but extremely explosive leg. I think you saw that in the game, and Chase is in my opinion one of the better kickers in the country and he competed with one of the better kickers in the country," Helton said then. "Chase has been suffering from a little bit of knee tendinitis, hip tendinitis, no fault of his, but just the other kid was producing better in the moment going into this game. And sometimes that's hard decisions."
Overall in his time at USC, McGrath was 32 of 42 on field goals with a long of 52 yards, and 118 of 119 on extra point attempts.