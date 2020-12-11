TrojanSports - USC lands Alabama transfer, former 4-star top-100 DT Ishmael Sopsher

In a surprise the week before the NCAA's Early Signing Period, as the Trojans look to reel in the final pieces of their 2021 recruiting class, they meanwhile were busy landing a major prospect from the transfer portal.

Ishmael Sopsher, who was a 4-star defensive tackle and Rivals100 prospect in the 2019 class, announced on Twitter his intentions to transfer from Alabama to USC.

Sopsher, who entered the transfer portal in late October, did not play any snaps for the Crimson Tide this year after making one appearance as a freshman last season. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound DT fills a key need for the Trojans along the defensive line, after the program lost NFL-bound DT Jay Tufele before this season and could lose standout redshirt junior nose tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and senior DT Brandon Pili after this season.

Sopsher is a surprise pickup because the Trojans had no traction with the Amite, La., prospect before he signed with Alabama two years ago.

USC started working on his recruitment as soon as he hit the portal, understanding it may need to boost its defensive line situation through the transfer market. Defensive line coach Vic So'oto and director of player development Gavin Morris took the lead on this recruitment.