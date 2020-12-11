TrojanSports - USC lands Alabama transfer, former 4-star top-100 DT Ishmael Sopsher

USC lands Alabama transfer, former 4-star top-100 DT Ishmael Sopsher
In a surprise the week before the NCAA's Early Signing Period, as the Trojans look to reel in the final pieces of their 2021 recruiting class, they meanwhile were busy landing a major prospect from the transfer portal.
Ishmael Sopsher, who was a 4-star defensive tackle and Rivals100 prospect in the 2019 class, announced on Twitter his intentions to transfer from Alabama to USC.
Sopsher, who entered the transfer portal in late October, did not play any snaps for the Crimson Tide this year after making one appearance as a freshman last season. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound DT fills a key need for the Trojans along the defensive line, after the program lost NFL-bound DT Jay Tufele before this season and could lose standout redshirt junior nose tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and senior DT Brandon Pili after this season.
Sopsher is a surprise pickup because the Trojans had no traction with the Amite, La., prospect before he signed with Alabama two years ago.
USC started working on his recruitment as soon as he hit the portal, understanding it may need to boost its defensive line situation through the transfer market. Defensive line coach Vic So'oto and director of player development Gavin Morris took the lead on this recruitment.
New chapter, Let’s work 💪🏽 #FightOn ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/clQCCB4TSX— ishmael sopsher (@isopsher) December 12, 2020
USC has two defensive linemen committed in this 2021 class in 3-star prospect Colin Mobley (Hyattsville, Md.) and 4-star DT Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS), after signing three defensive linemen last cycle. Of that group, defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu is playing a significant role as a freshman while defensive tackles Kobe Pepe and Jamar Sekona have seen smaller roles.
The Trojans are still hoping to reel in 5-star defensive end Korey Foreman -- the No. 3 overall prospect in the country.
It's not totally clear who USC will lose after this season as even seniors have the opportunity to return for another year with the NCAA not counting this season against anyone's eligibility clock.
But Marlon Tuipulotu has majorly boosted his draft stock this season, while Pili is a senior and defensive ends Caleb Tremblay and Connor Murphy are redshirt seniors. Coach Clay Helton has said previously that 2018 4-star DT Trevor Trout may not play again due to injury.
USC also has redshirt junior Nick Figueroa enjoying a breakout season, while redshirt junior Jacob Lichtenstein and redshirt freshmen De'jon Benton, Stanley Ta'ufo'ou and Maninoa Tufono are other defensive line options for the future.
But expect Sopsher to be one of the most intriguing storylines for the unit entering spring ball.
LETSSSS GOOOOO!!! 😤😤😤 https://t.co/tZxLznlyr1— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) December 12, 2020
Signing Day starts early 🖊 #FightOn https://t.co/yfqSDu00sG— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) December 12, 2020