 USC lands at No. 15 in the AP preseason poll, five Pac-12 teams in top-25
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-16 11:21:36 -0500') }} football

USC lands at No. 15 in the AP preseason poll, five Pac-12 teams in top-25

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

USC will start the season No. 15 in the opening AP poll, which was released Monday.

The Trojans, coming off a 5-1 shortened season in 2020, return eight starters on each side of the ball. They were picked No. 14 in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches poll.

Five Pac-12 teams landed in the preseason top 25 overall, with Oregon at No. 11, Washington at No. 20, Utah at No. 24 and Arizona State at No. 25.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame checked in at No. 9 -- the highest-ranked opponent on USC's schedule.

AP Preseason Poll
Team Points First-place votes

1. Alabama

1,548

47

2. Oklahoma

1,462

6

3. Clemson

1,447

6

4. Ohio State

1,393

1

5. Georgia

1,364

3

6. Texas A&M

1,223

7. Iowa State

1,160

8. Cincinnati

1,014

9. Notre Dame

1,009

10. North Carolina

999

11. Oregon

968

12. Wisconsin

743

`

13. Florida

728

14. Miami

663

15. USC

660

16. LSU

631

17. Indiana

549

18. Iowa

513

19. Penn State

456

20. Washington

449

21. Texas

350


22. Coastal Carolina

232

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

208

24. Utah

176

25. Arizona State

125
{{ article.author_name }}