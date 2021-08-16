USC lands at No. 15 in the AP preseason poll, five Pac-12 teams in top-25

USC will start the season No. 15 in the opening AP poll, which was released Monday.

The Trojans, coming off a 5-1 shortened season in 2020, return eight starters on each side of the ball. They were picked No. 14 in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches poll.

Five Pac-12 teams landed in the preseason top 25 overall, with Oregon at No. 11, Washington at No. 20, Utah at No. 24 and Arizona State at No. 25.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame checked in at No. 9 -- the highest-ranked opponent on USC's schedule.