TrojanSports - USC lands at No. 17 in preseason coaches poll

With the Power 5 conferences announcing scattered start dates to their respective seasons, it's anybody's guess how the national rankings will be cobbled together through the fall -- if there is indeed a college football season.

But the preseason poll is a simpler creation, and the first coaches poll came out Thursday with USC checking in at No. 17. See the full poll here.

The Trojans finished each of the last two seasons unranked, but there is considerable optimism with star sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis and a loaded offense looking to build on its strong finish to 2019 and an entirely new defensive staff led by experienced coordinator Todd Orlando looking to make a difference on that side of the ball.

Only three Pac-12 teams made the preseason top-25 with Oregon at No. 9 and Utah at No. 20.

The top of the poll features the familiar names with Clemson at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4 and reigning national champion LSU at No. 5.

