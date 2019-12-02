While USC fans await word on the status of head coach Clay Helton and the future of the program, business goes on as usual for the Trojans. USC landed a commitment Monday from 2020 3-star offensive tackle Casey Collier, from Barbers Hill High School in Baytown, Texas. Collier, who was committed to Minnesota until early October, took an official visit to USC for the rivalry game with UCLA two weekends ago. That visit clearly made an impression on the 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle.

Collier, who holds 17 offers according to his Rivals profile, is the sixth offensive lineman to commit to USC in this class, as the Trojans replenish depth at the position after bringing in only two offensive linemen in the 2019 cycle. Collier joins 4-star Jonah Monheim (Moorpark HS), 3-star Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.), 3-star Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.), 3-star Andres Dewerk (Los Gatos HS) and 3-star Caadyn Stephen (Camas HS/Camas, Wash.) as Trojans OL commits. USC has just 11 players committed overall in what is projected to be a small class ending up between 16-19 players due to scholarship limits. The Trojans have only two 4-star commits in that bunch -- Monheim and wide receiver Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS).



Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman's take: