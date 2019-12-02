USC lands commitment from 2020 OT Casey Collier
While USC fans await word on the status of head coach Clay Helton and the future of the program, business goes on as usual for the Trojans.
USC landed a commitment Monday from 2020 3-star offensive tackle Casey Collier, from Barbers Hill High School in Baytown, Texas.
Collier, who was committed to Minnesota until early October, took an official visit to USC for the rivalry game with UCLA two weekends ago. That visit clearly made an impression on the 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle.
I will be signing with USC. #FightOn #AGTG❤️✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/ceZvsQDYhM— Casey Collier (@CaseyCollier54) December 2, 2019
Collier, who holds 17 offers according to his Rivals profile, is the sixth offensive lineman to commit to USC in this class, as the Trojans replenish depth at the position after bringing in only two offensive linemen in the 2019 cycle.
Collier joins 4-star Jonah Monheim (Moorpark HS), 3-star Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.), 3-star Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.), 3-star Andres Dewerk (Los Gatos HS) and 3-star Caadyn Stephen (Camas HS/Camas, Wash.) as Trojans OL commits.
USC has just 11 players committed overall in what is projected to be a small class ending up between 16-19 players due to scholarship limits. The Trojans have only two 4-star commits in that bunch -- Monheim and wide receiver Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS).
Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman's take:
On what USC is getting with newest OL commit Casey Collier:
"New USC commitment Casey Collier is a massive human being at 6-foot-7 and close to 300 pounds. He’s got a prototypical frame for a left tackle and room to tack on added muscle. For a player of his size, Collier is still light on his feet, athletic and moves well. He possesses good upper-body strength, which allows him to drive defenders into the turf. Collier doesn’t have elite bend and doesn’t necessarily explode out of his stance, but he routinely gets his hands in the right position and can finish out blocks. Collier has made great strides in his game over the past season and projects as a future staple up front."
On Collier's de-commitment from Minnesota in October and finding his way to USC:
"Collier wasn’t necessarily a late bloomer, but he was a borderline Power 5-level offensive tackle before the Gophers made their move a bit after the Evaluation Period. It was a bit out of the blue when Collier backed off his Minnesota pledge, but several other schools — namely USC and Indiana — were quick to try and swoop in and steal him late. With Graham Harrell still recruiting Texas and the USC brand what it is, it’s no surprise to see Collier hop on board when he did."