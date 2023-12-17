Kalolo Ta'aga knows he will need to be developed at the next level. The 6-foot-7, 265-pound offensive tackle prospect has just one season of football under his belt after previously focusing his athletic efforts on basketball through his high school career.

He feels confident in the strides he's made so far but understands that finding the right coach to bring the best out him will hold the key to his future. USC's Josh Henson will be that coach.

The 2024 prospect from Archbishop Riordan announced his commitment to the Trojans Sunday night picking USC over a final group that included Utah, Arizona and Cal.

USC was the last school to host Ta'aga on an official visit prior to his announcement, and that trip answered a lot of questions for the three-star recruit.

"They're great coaches and they've coached great players," he said. "I was looking into the numbers with my parents, and coach Henson has put a lot of players through the league at my position. There's not a lot of tackles who've never played football before, but he's coached a lot of players to make a lot of money to do that.

"... Meeting with the strength and conditioning coach was a great meeting. He's legit. He's gonna push the kids in the right way to be successful on and off the field. Coach Bennie Wylie, he's the real deal."